DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Taco Tuesday is here and it is indeed springtime here in North Texas which does mean more chance for severe weather.

So, Plano Emergency Management took the time on Twitter to give a quick weather lesson with the illustration of a deconstructed crunchy taco and a fully constructed crunchy taco.

It’s quite genius actually:

“Spring is here, AND it’s Taco Tuesday! Spring = more severe weather, so let’s TACO-bout WATCHES and WARNINGS

Watch = Be aware: The ingredients are in place for severe weather to happen.

Warning = Take action: severe weather has formed and is happening. #dfwwx #Plano“