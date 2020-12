DALLAS (KDAF) On Giving Tuesday, North Texas based Toyota showed up at the Community Partners of Dallas with a big holiday surprise.

A $25,000 check!

Community Partners works tirelessly to end child abuse and neglect. This year, you can help them in this mission with the virtual toy drive 2020 that we’ve partnered with them on.

You can visit the toy drive here and pick out a toy to make a holiday wish come true for a child in DFW.