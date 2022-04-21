PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Plano AsiaFest is coming back this year on May 7!

One of the largest celebrations of Asian culture in Texas, this free, family-friendly event will make its way back to Historic Downtown Plano, with plenty of fun to be had.

Enjoy signature cultural performances, a wide variety of food vendors, art and so much more.

The 18th annual event will be hosted by Celebrating Asian Ameican Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit that supports education, arts and cultural activities of all Asian cultures.

To learn more, visit asianamericanheritage.org.