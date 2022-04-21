PLANO (KDAF) — Another win for puppers and North Texas after rankings from Commercial Cafe has Plano among the top 20 cities in the U.S. for dog owners.

Right outside of the top 10 at No. 12 Plano, Texas is one of the top cities in the country for dog owners. The top 10 include: Madison, WI, Boise City, ID, Anchorage, AK, Arlington, VA, Portland, OR, Fremont, CA, St. Petersburg, FL, Atlanta, GA, Seattle, WA and Virginia Beach, VA.

Commercial Cafe explains, “Based on our metrics, the best city in which to be a dog parent is Madison, Wis., which earned a total of 65.6 points. Specifically, Madison earned 10 points out of 10 for its large number of vets, with more than 32 veterinarian establishments per 100,000 residents. The city also had the second-highest score for park amenities, while also scoring highly for number of dog parks, apartment size and quality of life.”

Other Texas cities among top 100:

Austin, No. 37

Lubbock, No. 58

Corpus Christi, No. 59

Fort Worth, No. 61

Irving, No. 63

San Antonio, No. 64

Arlington, No. 72

Dallas, No. 75

El Paso, No. 78

Houston, No. 83

Garland, No. 84