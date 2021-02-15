Planned ‘temporary’ power blackouts in Texas last for hours as criticism mounts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas power providers and the council that manages power flow in the state are facing national criticism after thousands of customers in the Austin area spent hours without power during this historic winter storm.
Area providers Austin Energy, Oncor and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, trended nationally on Twitter, with many critical of the preparations and response to the unprecedented weather conditions.
The planned blackouts did not go as planned. Instead of being rolling blackouts, the outages have lasted hours.
KXAN has attempted to remain in contact with area energy providers but we’ve been unable to receive the latest information as crews respond to outages.
KXAN viewers say they have also tried unsuccessfully to reach the utility companies.
“We were without power for 26 hours yesterday, had it back for 2 hours, off for more than an hour and then back on for overnight,” viewer Stephanie Koller, who lives in northwest Austin, wrote us. “The power has now been off since 10am today with zero communication from Austin Energy regarding what the problem(s) is(are) and how long it might possibly take to restore power.”
“I’m one of those without power. Has been out since 2 am. Inside my house it’s 53 degrees,” added viewer Kristina Sanchez, who lives in South Austin.