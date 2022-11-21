DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving week is here, and we understand that many of you will be traveling this year.

With gas prices being a hot-button topic this year, many are worrying about fuel costs just ahead of Thanksgiving. That’s why planning ahead this year is so important.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average cost of gas across the nation is $3.66 per gallon. In Texas, the average price of gas is $2.99 per gallon.

Here is what gas prices look like in North Texas:

Dallas County: $2.93

Ellis County: $2.94

Tarrant County: $2.91

Denton County: $2.88

Rockwall County: $2.90

Collin County: $2.86

To get a more accurate roadmap for how much your trip is going to cost exactly, there are tools you can use.

GasBuddy has a feature where you can Plan Your Trip. All you have to do is enter your start and end destinations, and your vehicle information. There you will get an estimate of how much your fuel cost will be.