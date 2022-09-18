DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody loves Totino’s Pizza Rolls. So, imagine biting into a pizza roll and instead of tasting a pepperoni pizza, you taste a cheeseburger.
Well, that is now a reality with White Castle’s new Castle Bites, new bite-sized snacks that are made with 100% real beef and onions, wrapped in a crispy golden crust.
“Castle Bites are a fun, new way to extend the Crave, offering a delicious option that meets the mark on distinctive taste,” Lynn Blashford, CMO, White Castle said in a new release.
Castle Bites are now available in stores nationally with two flavors to choose from, hamburger and cheeseburger.
And with Sunday, Sept. 17 being National Cheeseburger Day, this could be a good alternative to your traditional cheeseburger. For more information, click here.