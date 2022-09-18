DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody loves Totino’s Pizza Rolls. So, imagine biting into a pizza roll and instead of tasting a pepperoni pizza, you taste a cheeseburger.

Well, that is now a reality with White Castle’s new Castle Bites, new bite-sized snacks that are made with 100% real beef and onions, wrapped in a crispy golden crust.

White Castle Bites are the latest innovation in the grocery freezer aisle. Inspired by the iconic flavor of White Castle sliders, the new bite-sized snacks are made with 100% real beef and onions and wrapped in a crispy golden crust. Castle Bites were developed through a collaboration between White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain and leader in Sliders, and Bellisio Foods, one of the nation’s largest, most trusted frozen food companies.

White Castle Bites are rolling out in stores nationally with two flavors, Hamburger and Cheeseburger. Packaged in two sizes, 18 oz. standard stand-up bag and 40 oz. party pack, Castle Bites are tasty and fun to eat.

“Castle Bites are a fun, new way to extend the Crave, offering a delicious option that meets the mark on distinctive taste,” Lynn Blashford, CMO, White Castle said in a new release.

And with Sunday, Sept. 17 being National Cheeseburger Day, this could be a good alternative to your traditional cheeseburger. For more information, click here.