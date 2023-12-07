The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — By popular demand, Pizza Inn is bringing back the NYXL Pizza, now featuring a brand-new topping: bold sliced sausage.

The family-sized, 16-inch NYXL starts with Pizza Inn’s house-made dough, made from scratch daily and baked to golden-brown perfection. It’s topped with signature sauce and a generous layer of 100 percent house-shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese, then loaded with extra-large sliced sausage for a savory kick. It’s a thin, foldable slice of the Big Apple that can only be found at Pizza Inn.

“We’re excited to bring back our guest-favorite NYXL Pizza during the holiday season, now with bold sausage,” said Brandon Solano, CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group. “When guests come to Pizza Inn, we want them to feel like they’re in our home. So we’re adding even more craveable items to our something-for-everyone buffet and inviting folks to lay down their cell phones and create new memories with family and friends.”

The NYXL Pizza is available for a limited time at participating Pizza Inn restaurants nationwide. It’s the perfect time of year to socialize, congregate and celebrate together over a delicious pizza dinner. With this in mind, the NYXL is available on the All You Can Eat Buffet, as well as for delivery and carryout at a special price of $12.99.

“After the pandemic, people are starving to be around each other and fellowship in groups,” Solano continued. “Wherever there’s a Pizza Inn, there’s a central place for the community to be elbow-to-elbow with their neighbors, sharing a meal. And just as we have for more than 65 years, we’re staying true to our commitment to quality, variety and innovative menu offerings.”

To find the Pizza Inn nearest you, or for more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.