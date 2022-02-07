DALLAS (KDAF) — Mama Mia, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day! To celebrate this delectable dish, Google Maps took a look at which parts of the country love pizza the most. In fact, pizza was the top-searched dish on Google Maps during every month of 2021 in the U.S.

Here are their findings:

Domino’s Pizza remains the top searched pizza spot in the U.S. for the second year in a row.

remains the top searched pizza spot in the U.S. for the second year in a row. Connecticut is the state with the most pizzerias per capita as of January 2022. New Jersey comes in at a close second.

is the state with the most pizzerias per capita as of January 2022. New Jersey comes in at a close second. “Vegan pizza” is searched by more people in the New York metropolitan area than any other U.S. metro.

is searched by more people in the New York metropolitan area than any other U.S. metro. “Deep dish” is searched on Google Maps by people in Chicago more than anywhere else in the country—nearly 4X higher than the second place city, which is Los Angeles.

is searched on Google Maps by people in Chicago more than anywhere else in the country—nearly 4X higher than the second place city, which is Los Angeles. New York and Chicago win for most-popular pizzerias. Of the 10 top-searched local pizzerias on Google Maps, nine are located in those two cities. The one exception? Seattle’s ROCCO’S.

If you want to get in on the celebrations here are some local suggestions: