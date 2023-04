DALLAS(KDAF)—Dallas has produced several talents over the years, from actors to singers, and athletes.

Travel and Culture website, Discover Walks listed the multiple celebrities that were born or from Dallas. Discover Walk said “It is one of the cities that have produced several talents over the years.

Take a look at the slideshow below to find out who was born in Dallas. Over 50 celebrities made their list, but these are the top 10. Check out the entire list on the DiscoverWalks website.

Nick Jonas-Nicholas Jerry Jonas born on September 16, 1992, in Dallas, Texas.

Drew Brees was born on January 15, 1979, in Dallas, Texas.

Owen Wilson-was born on November 18, 1968 Dallas, TX.

Usher Raymond IV famously known as just Usher, was born on October 14, 1978, in Dallas, Texas.

Robin Wright was born April 8,1966 Dallas, TX.

Gina Joy Carano was born on April 16, 1982 in Dallas Texas.

Jensen Ross Ackles born on March 1, 1978 in Dallas Texas

Erica Abi Wright famously known as Erykah Badu was born on February 26, 1971.

Luke Cunningham Wilson born on September 21, 1971, in Dallas, Texas.

Piper Perabo was born on October 31, 1976 in Dallas Texas.