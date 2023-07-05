DALLAS(KDAF)—AI is being used across a wide range of industries, starting in manufacturing and moving on to healthcare and now even seeing what it thinks about homes.

One particularly captivating aspect of AI is its ability to create art, which has led to a surge in interest surrounding AI-generated artwork.

Amidst this frenzy, All-Star Home, a prominent housing company, sought to explore the potential of AI by employing it to generate images depicting what it perceives as the ideal home in each U.S. state.

All-Star Home said, ” AI and the housing market. AI is booming with new tools rolling out every day while the housing market is volatile. So, our team decided to combine the two. We set out to test an AI generator to see what it would envision as a “typical home” in all 50 states and the 30 largest cities in the U.S.”.

Here’s what the program came up with for the state of Texas, plus Texas cities like Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and El Paso.

State of Texas

Dallas, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

Houston, Texas

Austin, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

El Paso, Texas