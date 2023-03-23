DALLAS (KDAF) — Having to cook dinner after fighting traffic can be a pain if you have kids or you’re alone, but a new restaurant will do it for you.

Dallas will soon have a new restaurant serving prep dinners, Tres Market. Tres Market usually is known to only have locations in Houston but decided to expand their footprint.

Founded in 2001 by two Houston moms, Julie Rhyne, and Jeannine Holland, the business will open in Dallas next year under Lauren Van Wagenen’s management.

The store will be located at 4919 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205.

You can take home dishes like baked eggplant with marinara and feta, beef short ribs, and chicken pot pies.

Prices start at $18-60 depending on the size of the plates, and the grab-and-go area stays busy all day with breakfast tacos and croissants. Dinner is prepared fresh each day, but it’s not served at the store.

Check out some of their dishes above, Are you excited to try them?