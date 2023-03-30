Stacker—Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. The TripAdvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.

#13. Flaming Buffet Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11722 Marsh Ln Ste 228, Dallas, TX 75229-2681

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Pei Wei Asian Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Preston Road Ste 650, Dallas, TX 75230

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Wang’s Chinese Cafe

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 6033 Luther Ln, Dallas, TX 75225-6106

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Manchu Wok

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: DFW Airport Terminal E, Dallas, TX 75261

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. China King Super Buffet II

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $

– Address: 3907 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Dallas, TX 75237-2426

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. May Dragon

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4848 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-7541

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8687 N Central Expy Ste 225 Ste 225, Dallas, TX 75225

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Hello Dumpling

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1146 Peavy Rd, Dallas, TX 75218-2961

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 18323 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Bobo China Restaurants

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10630 Church Rd, Dallas, TX 75238-2270

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Howard Wang’s China Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4343 W Northwest Hwy Ste 345, Dallas, TX 75220-3834

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Howard Wang’s Uptown China Brasserie

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3223 Lemmon Ave Suite 103, Dallas, TX 75204-2322

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Royal China

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Preston Royal, 6025 Royal Ln # 201, Dallas, TX 75230-3892

– Read more on Tripadvisor