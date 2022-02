DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter has finally made its way to North Texas, so here are some fun snow photos from around town.

Photo courtesy Tyler Manning

Photo courtesy Tyler Manning

Photo courtesy Tyler Manning

Photo courtesy Tyler Manning

Photo courtesy Tyler Manning

Photo courtesy Daniel Manrique

Photo courtesy Daniel Manrique

Photo courtesy Jenny Anchondo

Photo courtesy Jenny Anchondo

Photo courtesy Jenny Anchondo

Photo courtesy Jenny Anchondo

Photo courtesy Jenny Anchondo

Photo courtesy Jenny Anchondo

Photo courtesy Jenny Anchondo