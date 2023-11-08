The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Walmart has announced that it’s going through a major facelift as it plans for an aggressive new rollout of Walmart 2.0 stores across the country.

Nov. 3 was the largest single-day re-grand opening effort as more than 117 stores received renovations. The reopening took place in Dallas, Arlington, Garland, Mesquite, Desoto, and more.

Renovations included refreshed interior and exterior, new signage, increased check-out options, Digital touchpoints and more.

Walmart Store of the Future

“We’re investing more than $9 billion over a two-year period to upgrade and modernize more than 1,400 of our stores across the U.S.,” said John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart U.S. “With nearly 90 percent of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart, we understand how important our local stores are to customers and communities, and these construction investments allow us to create more local jobs and make it easier for our associates to get customers what they want, when they want it.”

Walmart plans to continue renovating stores across the country in 2024. Check out the gallery below:

Walmart Store of the Future: Pet department

Walmart Store of the Future: Bakery

Walmart Store of the Future: Baby department

Walmart Store of the Future: Apparel department

Walmart Store of the Future: Grocery department

Walmart Store of the Future: Home department