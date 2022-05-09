DALLAS (KDAF) — FC Dallas dominated the Seattle Sounders Saturday night, 2-0 in front of a huge crowd in Frisco. After the match, Toyota Stadium, home to FC Dallas, pulled off an incredible post-match fireworks and drone light show.

FC Dallas President Dan Hunt tweeted out some phenomenal pictures of the show Saturday night, “Texas-sized drone light show for a Texas-sized FC Dallas Winnnnnn!!!!!”

Before the show commenced, Toyota Stadium said, “Stick around for our FIRST EVER post-match fireworks and drone light show. You don’t want to miss it! Fans in section closest to the North Stage in sections 101, 102, 131 & 132, feel free to move around to other parts of the stadium! ENJOY THE SHOW!”