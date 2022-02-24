DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Stars took down the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a big home overtime win Wednesday after warming up in Pride Night jerseys.

The Stars were aware that not everyone who had tickets or wanted to attend Wednesday night’s game in person wasn’t able to due to winter weather across North Texas; because of this, the team will dawn the Pride Night jerseys again at a future game.

“For those unable to be here for our Pride Night celebration tonight, we are planning to wear these threads and celebrate Pride again at a future game this season to make sure all our fans can see them on the ice! Details to be announced at a later date!”

Even if you missed the game, you can still participate in the Pride Night warmup jersey auction and bid on your favorites here. The proceeds from the auction are set to benefit You Can Play which aims to help athletes, “…be judged on talent, heart, and work ethic, not sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.”

The Stars also put out this message, “When we say “All”, we mean it.” Their Pride Night shirts were designed by local artist, Christopher Najera Estrada and proceeds will also go to benefit You Can Play; they’re $40 and you can purchase them here.

The Stars shared a few pictures on social media of their Pride Night jerseys and you can find them below.