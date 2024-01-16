The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Meow Wolf Grapevine has opened a new, multipurpose community space designed for programming and local events.

The Matt King Mystery Center is a creative hub and private venue inside Meow Wolf where you can uncover creativity and connect with others.

The Matt King Mystery Center joins Santa Fe’s Rainbow Rainbow as the second Meow Wolf community arts space dedicated to increasing access to art and creativity. This center is a part of Meow Wolf’s ongoing dedication to cultivating a vibrant artistic community and providing immersive spaces that captivate and inspire the north Texas area.

Credit: Meow Wolf

The Matt King Mystery Center is dedicated to the late Matt King, a visionary co-founder and artist. As Senior Vice President of Creative Direction, King was a driving force and a lead artist across approximately 34 Meow Wolf projects around the U.S. He also led the hands-on team of artists known as the “Art Team Task Force” on Meow Wolf projects. A north Texas native, he was the first to wrangle over-filled trash cans, sweep dirty floors, organize tool boxes, and deliver motivational speeches to dozens of artists, citing that every job was equally important.

About the Matt King Mystery Center

Shining in its versatility, this center is a workshop, community center, open studio and private venue rolled into one. A centerpiece within the learning center is the vibrant mural We Are Home by Dallas-based artist Daniel “DIY” Yanes. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the mural serves as a symbol of the vibrant spirit of the local community. Yane’s mural explores the local transformations of landscapes, animals and people. As participants utilize this space for programming, they will find inspiration in the bold Texas themes that span the length of the Matt King Mystery Center.

“The Matt King Mystery Center stands as a testament to our commitment to nurture positive community growth,” said Meow Wolf Grapevine Impact Manager Kaitlyn Armendáriz. “Through a focus on creativity and collaboration, our aim is to establish a place that goes beyond the conventional, positively impacting the DFW community.”

In commitment to making art accessible, the center will offer programming throughout the year available to the local community. Meow Wolf Grapevine will also host a monthly workshop series with Trade Oak Cliff starting Feb. 20 featuring Meow Wolf and Trade Oak Cliff artist, Laura Davidson.

As the Matt King Mystery Center opens its doors to the public, you can experience the fusion of creativity and community. Guests are able to get more information on reserving the center by visiting the website, or for ongoing updates and the latest events, follow Meow Wolf Grapevine’s official channels.