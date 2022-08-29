DALLAS (KDAF) — At the State Fair of Texas, new fried foods and welcomed and encouraged; and officials have announced the mouthwatering winners of this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards.

So without further ado, here are the winners:

Best Taste — Savory: Fried Charcuterie Board (Tami Nevins-Mayes & Josey Mayes)

Photo courtesy State Fair of Texas

Chopped-up fresh mozzarella, salami, and crisp green apples are tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs. Then the ingredients are wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried to a golden crisp, topped with creamy goat cheese and a drizzle of hot honey.

Best Taste — Sweet: Peanut Butter Paradise (Chris Easter & Nicole Sternes)

Photo courtesy State Fair of Texas

Peanut Butter Paradise starts with deep-frying a honey bun. Then, caramel is injected into the honey bun and then topped with creamy peanut butter. The treat is then layered with some fan-favorite peanut butter treats, Reese’s Pieces, Crushed Butterfinger crumbles, topped off with peanut butter cups, drizzled caramel, and a cloud of powdered sugar.

Most Creative: Cha-Cha Chata (The Garza Family)

Photo courtesy the State Fair of Texas.

The recipe starts with a triple-step of two kinds of milk and vanilla ice cream blended to perfection with the Garza family’s top-secret horchata recipe. The creamy drink is then poured into a cup rimmed with caramel and cinnamon goodness and topped with a Texas-sized dollop of whipped topping. To bring even more flavor to your tastebuds, the Cha-Cha Chata is dusted with crushed candy, a sprinkle of cinnamon galletas de gragega, and deep-fried arroz con leche bites. Take hold of the churro straw and take a sip!

Officials say the 10 finalists will be available throughout this year’s State Fair of Texas, plus a full slate of other new foods being offered at the fair this year.