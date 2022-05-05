FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Wednesday for the Fort Worth Police Department and others meant something more as they gathered to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Chief Neil Noakes tweeted some powerful pictures on Thursday of the event saying, “Very thankful for everyone who attended the @fortworthpd Memorial yesterday. It was a wonderful ceremony honoring our Fallen Officers. Thank you @MayorMattie@BillWaybourn@cooktx@FortWorthFire@tarrantcountyso & everyone else who spoke &/or showed support to FWPD. #NeverForget“

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker added, “Never forget is more than just a hashtag … it’s a way of life for @fortworthpd. Our fallen officers and their families paid the ultimate sacrifice and yesterday’s memorial ceremony was our reminder that in Fort Worth we Back the Blue.”