DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, September 21 is here and this particular Wednesday proved to be not only a great day for H-E-B’s new Frisco store location but for North Texas as a whole! This store is the first for H-E-B in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as it will soon be continuing its expansion into North Texas.

This store is 118,000 square feet and will feature state-of-the-art amenities and innovations that have been a staple of the store, but Frisco’s H-E-B will be featuring something near and dear to the hearts of Texans, True Texas BBQ.

Here’s what you can expect from the side of food, pharmacy, home decor, and more:

“H-E-B’s lauded barbecue restaurant that was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist; full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru; and Home by H-E-B home décor department featuring furniture, woven textiles, and accent pieces from the Haven + Key and Texas Proud collections. Additionally, the store introduced a new line of DFW sushi options, sushi and sashimi by the pound and a DFW Roll, made with avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, and salmon that’s seared and topped with spicy mayo and green onions; a new Café Ole coffee blend, Taste of DFW, which is medium bodied with caramel, chocolate, and pecan flavors; and bakery items like chapati and roti breads.” H-E-B

This location will also offer curbside and home delivery to allow customers to place online orders for pickup or delivery; this offering aims to help give customers choices on how they shop, pay, and receive what they want from H-E-B.

Photos of H-E-B Frisco:

If you want more, we’ve got it! Here’s some additional H-E-B Frisco store highlights you want to be keyed in on:

Bakery featuring handmade artisan breads, cakes, and our famous in-store made, warm tortillas

Deli department with an expansive cheese selection and charcuterie station

Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki, and more

H-E-B Meal Simple with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals prepared in store

Cooking Connection with live demonstrations and samplings for easy recipes to make at home

Produce section with large organic and Texas-grown selections

Meat market with Prime, natural, and organic meats, Wagyu, dry-age beef, and fully cooked options

Blooms floral department, offering online ordering and delivery service

As the #1 beer and wine retailer in Texas, the store has an extensive craft beer and wine section with sampling station

Healthy Living department with bulk food items, sports nutrition products, and supplements

Expansive frozen foods selection

Texas Backyard department, featuring plants, pottery, grills, and outdoor essentials

Beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty items

Pet department featuring Heritage Ranch by H-E-B pet food , where 1 percent of sales from the product line supports Texas animal shelters, as well as fun toys and treats for all your furry friend’s needs

, where 1 percent of sales from the product line supports Texas animal shelters, as well as fun toys and treats for all your furry friend’s needs Household Essentials department with all you need to set your table, including seasonal disposable plates, bowls, and utensils, and Texas Tough brand including the Texas Tough value pack with all your storage bags in one easy-to-use box

H-E-B Wellness Nutrition Services with nutrition expertise from licensed dieticians

with nutrition expertise from licensed dieticians Customers can get additional saving by shopping with the H-E-B Debit Card, which gives 5% cash back on qualifying H-E-B brand products as well as other perks and benefits

Be sure to click here for more from this incredible addition to North Texas!