DALLAS (KDAF) — Officials from the Fair Park Management Team have shared early renderings for the newest edition to Fair Park.

A ‘park within a park’ is what they’re calling it. Community Park will have more than one acre of playgrounds and play features.

“By merging these two themes into one cohesive vision, we are ensuring this park is intrinsically South Dallas in its identity, North Texas in its ecology, but truly unlike any place in America,” Maria Landoni, Senior Associate and Design Lead, Studio-MLA, said in a news release.

It will also feature ecological gardens, picnic areas, a community stage and pavilion, a dog park, a market grove, water elements and an abundance of outdoor spaces.

“We challenged Studio-MLA and this design team to embrace a 360-degree approach to this plan,” Darren L. James, Chairman and President of Fair Park First, said in a news release. “We do not see the park as having one front entrance. We see it interacting with all four sides in different ways. Then, once you enter the park, we want to provide a different experience with all the elements that are inviting you to move across the space.”

Aerial Site Plan

Bird’s Eye View Rending

Night View Rendering

Playground Rendering

Market Grove Rendering