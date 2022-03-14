DALLAS (KDAF) — On Monday, March 14, Dunkin’ of Dallas-Fort Worth celebrated the debut of a brand new, one-of-a-kind Dunkin’ Dasher.

In celebration of this debut, the Dunkin’ Dasher visited local first responders across the DFW metroplex and gave out free coffee and donuts.

The Dunkin’ Dasher visited the following departments:

Colleyville Police Department

Bedford Police Department

North Richland Hills Police Department

Richland Hills Police Department

Haltom City Police Department

Fort Worth Fire Station

Officials say the Dunkin’ Dasherwill visit the DFW community through various activities, making special appearances at high school football games through the company’s partnership program; delivering donuts and coffee to police departments, food banks and hospitals; visiting special Dunkin’ grand openings and attending DFW community events.















Photos courtesy Dunkin’ Donuts