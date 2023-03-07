DALLAS(KDAF)— March 3 was World Wildlife Day!

World Wildlife Day is celebrated every year on March 3rd to raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants.

It is an important reminder of the need to protect and conserve our natural resources and the creatures that inhabit them.

The Dallas Zoo announced on Twitter that Burmese star tortoises were successfully bred.

The Dallas Zoo said, “This is the first time at the Zoo that Burmese star tortoises have been successfully bred, and we’re excited to share we’ve got 3 hatchlings.”

Burmese Star Tortoises