DALLAS (KDAF) — As you may know, WWE is coming back to North Texas this spring and the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson are giving them a warm welcome.

A WrestleMania mural was unveiled in Downtown Dallas to kick off the countdown to one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.

The Cowboys said in a tweet, “Kicking off the countdown to #WrestleMania with an unveiling of a WrestleMania-themed mural in downtown Dallas. The mural will serve as a place for fans from around the world to unite during #WrestleMania Week. ⭐️📸💥”

Mayor Johnson also tweeted out, “WrestleMania festivities are coming to Dallas! Thanks to @WWE and the @dallascowboys for stopping by West Dallas — where I used to watch wrestling as a kid — today to help us celebrate our second go-round as a host of the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment. 🤼‍♀️💯”