DALLAS (KDAF) — “Ball is for all.” That was the message written on the NBA’s float at the 2022 New York City Pride Parade.

Joining the parade and showing his support for the LGBTQ+ was Dallas Maverick’s very own shooting guard Reggie Bullock.

Bullock was seen in pictures with rainbow-colored hair passing the out Pride flags!

Photo courtesy the Dallas Mavericks via Twitter

