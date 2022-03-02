ARLINGTON (KDAF) — The City of Arlington joined in the movement of showing support to Ukraine and its people by lighting some of its monuments and sculptures in blue and yellow.

The lighting, the city says, will be showcased from March 1 through the weekend. Below is their announcement of the lighting:

“The City of #ArlingtonTX is lighting up some of our monuments and sculptures blue and yellow tonight through this weekend as we showcase our support and solidarity with the people of #Ukraine. 💙 💛”

