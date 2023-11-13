The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Nov. 13 marks World Kindness Day, and one airline treated a young passenger’s stuffed animal with the utmost amount of kindness and respect.

When Jessica and her daughter Luna returned home from a trip to Dallas, they realized that Luna’s favorite stuffed animal was not with her. Little did she know, that her furry friend was making memories of a lifetime with his new friends at Southwest Airlines.

After getting in contact with one of the airline’s agents at Dallas Love Field Airport, ‘Dog Dog’ was able to be reunited with Luna and her family. The airline had taken good care of Dog Dog who came back with a few pictures from his travels.

In a now-viral post, the pictures show Dog Dog having a blast during his extended trip. “Not only did Dog Dog return to Luna safe and sound, but he even brought back a photo album of all of his adventures at Southwest so Luna could see what her old friend had been up to while they were apart,” the X post read.

When Jessica and her daughter, Luna, were returning home from a trip to Dallas, they realized they left Dog Dog, Luna's stuffed animal, behind in their rental car.



Jessica got in touch with Christina, one of our Ops Agents at DAL, and explained that Dog Dog was left behind.… pic.twitter.com/OF2ukUZCzi — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) November 13, 2023

Many followers were happy that Luna and Dog Dog were able to be reunited! One follower wrote under the post, “Great response. SWA [South West Airlines] continues to demonstrate the human side of flying. I am a happy regular on their flights and will continue to fly with them.”

What a way to show kindness!