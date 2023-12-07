The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Kumusta!”

If you live in Texas, chances are you may be brushing up on your Tagalog as you prepare for your trip to the Philippines. Many Texans have named the Southeast Asian country as their number one top tropical destination.

According to a new study by We Review Resorts, Texans favor the Philippines for its diverse islands and rich cultural experiences.

Deep-fried eggplant, Tuna Steak and Steamed Shrimp dishes on the table, Philippines

Top five tropical destinations for people living in Texas:

Philippines

Thailand

Costa Rica

Brazil

Belize

The Philippines is America’s fifth most sought-after tropical travel destination, according to the study. More than 4,717 out of every 100,000 Americans google the country every month.

The Philippines, is made of more than 7,640 islands. The country is the most searched-for tropical destination in eight states: including Hawaii, Texas and North Dakota.

