DALLAS (KDAF) — One thing about Dallas the city LOVES its football.

In a new viral campaign, Philadelphia Cream Cheese spoke with Dallasites to see if they could put their football rivalries aside, in the name of cream cheese.

In the video, Dallasites and other football fans express their love for the decadent spread. Just NOT the state. However, we think this proves there are some exceptions. Watch the video below:

Fans can also enter Philadelphia Cream Cheese social sweeps for a chance to win free cream cheese for a year and free Philly Haters merch! The brand is also selling merch on Amazon while supplies last.

What’s your favorite Philadelphia Cream Cheese flavor?