PHILANTHROPY FWD DFW (KDAF) — The Grant Halliburton Foundation works to strengthen the network of mental health resources for children, teens and young adults, promote better mental health and prevent suicide.

The Dallas-based nonprofit was established in 2006 in memory of Grant Halliburton, a Dallas teen who battled depression and bipolar disorder for several years before his suicide death at the age of 19.

Amy McCloskey is Grant’s sister, she works for the foundation and is passionate about youth mental health.

The foundation that bears his name works to help families and young people recognize the signs of mental illness through a variety of avenues including mental health education, collaboration, encouragement, and information.

Amy joined Morning After to talk more about youth mental health and the foundation.