DALLAS (KDAF) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to the children of Dallas in a big way.

The billionaire has donated $3.8 million to The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. Officials say this will help the scouts fulfill their mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who will make the world a better place.

Photo courtesy the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.

“This gift fuels that work, preparing us to access the resources, human capital, and strategy that will create a place of belonging and a leadership experience for every girl in our community. Without question, this gift is transformational. An investment in girls is an investment in the future of our community and we are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to change the lives of even more girls in North Texas,” Jennifer Bartkowski, Chief Executive Officer for GSNETX, said in a news release.

This donation is part of an almost $85 million donation to the Girls Couts of the USA and 29 councils across the country.

“The support from all our donors, including this generous support from MacKenzie Scott is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation. We are excited to prove how this investment in girls will change the world – because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed,” Sofia Chang, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, said in a news release.

For more information about the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, visit gsnetx.org.