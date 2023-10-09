The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not too early to start planning for Thanksgiving, and Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is ready to make the holiday meal stress-free this year with turkey dinners available for both dine-in and to-go orders.

Exclusively available on Thanksgiving Day, guests can choose the individual meal priced at $49 per person or opt for the family-style serving, designed for four and available at $149. The meal includes:

Honey Crisp Apple Salad with dried cherries, walnuts and maple syrup vinaigrette OR Butternut Squash Soup

Sliced, smoked turkey breast served with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage & sage dressing, cranberry relish and homemade bread

Individual slice of Pumpkin Cheesecake, available for an additional $9

Get more details and make a reservation here.

READ: Watch a movie from a rooftop in downtown Fort Worth