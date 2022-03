DALLAS (KDAF) — The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will be open daily for Spring Break from March 5 to March 20, to give visitors plenty of time to get inspired by STEM learning.

During that period of time, the museum will feature fun camps, 3D films, LEGO fun, STEM activities and more.

Children in kindergarten through 5th grade can enjoy five days of “Astronaut Academy: Exploring the Cosmos” Discovery Camp from March 14 to March 18.

For more information, go to perotmuseum.org.