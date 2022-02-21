DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas Food Bank has announced that it has received a donation of $10.5 million from the Perot family, that will support the Nourish North Texas campaign for Food for Today and Hope for Tomorrow.

“The North Texas Food Bank, and indeed all of North Texas, is fortunate for the extraordinary generosity of the Perot family,” Trisha Cunningham, CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, said in a news release. “Their lifelong commitment to fighting hunger has improved the lives of countless North Texas families. This gift will help us grow our capacity to serve those in need for years to come.”

Officials say this is one of the largest donations the food bank has ever received in its 40-year history.

“Through this gift, we are proud to honor the Perot family’s legacy of addressing hunger in North Texas, from Lulu May and Gabriel Perot, to Ross and Margot Perot, and to Bette Perot who was so instrumental in the founding of the North Texas Food Bank,” Katherine Perot Reeves, longtime supporter and Board Member of the North Texas Food Bank, said in a news release. “By continuing to ensure that families receive the food they need, we can give them hope for a brighter future.”

The Nourish North Texas campaign is a three-year effort to raise $500 million in funds and food to address hunger in North Texas. Its mission is to provide Food for Today and Hope for Tomorrow by maximizing food distribution and collaborating with current and non-traditional partners to address the underlying barriers to food security.

In 2018, the NTFB opened the Perot Family Campus, a 230,000-square-foot facility that houses food distribution, volunteer operations, office space and a community learning garden. The campus was named in honor of the Perot family for their lead gift to the Stop Hunger, Build Hope capital campaign which built the facility.

The Perot Foundation also helped secure the North Texas Food Bank’s warehouse for the organization’s first facility 40 years ago.