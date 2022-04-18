(STACKER) — The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Sherman-Denison, TX using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX in the first quarter of 2021.

#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Sherman from Chicago in Q1 2021: 10

— #256 (tie) most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from Sherman in Q1 2021: 6

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Sherman

#14. Tulsa, OK

– Started a new job in Sherman from Tulsa in Q1 2021: 10

— #33 most common destination from Tulsa

– Started a new job in Tulsa from Sherman in Q1 2021: 17

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 7 to Tulsa

#13. Lubbock, TX

– Started a new job in Sherman from Lubbock in Q1 2021: 12

— #34 most common destination from Lubbock

– Started a new job in Lubbock from Sherman in Q1 2021: 11

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Sherman

#12. Wichita Falls, TX

– Started a new job in Sherman from Wichita Falls in Q1 2021: 12

— #18 most common destination from Wichita Falls

– Started a new job in Wichita Falls from Sherman in Q1 2021: 11

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Sherman

#11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Sherman from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 13

— #396 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Sherman in Q1 2021: 0

— 0.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 13 to Sherman

#10. Tyler, TX

– Started a new job in Sherman from Tyler in Q1 2021: 16

— #16 most common destination from Tyler

– Started a new job in Tyler from Sherman in Q1 2021: 22

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to Tyler

#9. El Paso, TX

– Started a new job in Sherman from El Paso in Q1 2021: 17

— #64 most common destination from El Paso

– Started a new job in El Paso from Sherman in Q1 2021: 13

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Sherman

#8. Longview, TX

– Started a new job in Sherman from Longview in Q1 2021: 19

— #26 most common destination from Longview

– Started a new job in Longview from Sherman in Q1 2021: 13

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to Sherman

#7. Oklahoma City, OK

– Started a new job in Sherman from Oklahoma City in Q1 2021: 21

— #68 (tie) most common destination from Oklahoma City

– Started a new job in Oklahoma City from Sherman in Q1 2021: 11

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 10 to Sherman

#6. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Started a new job in Sherman from San Antonio in Q1 2021: 36

— #57 (tie) most common destination from San Antonio

– Started a new job in San Antonio from Sherman in Q1 2021: 33

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Sherman

#5. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Started a new job in Sherman from Austin in Q1 2021: 44

— #54 most common destination from Austin

– Started a new job in Austin from Sherman in Q1 2021: 45

— 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Austin

#4. Non-metropolitan area(s), OK

– Started a new job in Sherman from Non in Q1 2021: 103

— #10 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Sherman in Q1 2021: 90

— 6.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 13 to Sherman

#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Sherman from Houston in Q1 2021: 108

— #63 most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from Sherman in Q1 2021: 94

— 6.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 14 to Sherman

#2. Non-metropolitan area(s), TX

– Started a new job in Sherman from Non in Q1 2021: 184

— #23 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Sherman in Q1 2021: 195

— 13.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 11 to Non

#1. Sherman-Denison, TX

– Started a new job in Sherman from Sherman in Q1 2021: 494

— #2 most common destination from Sherman

– Started a new job in Sherman from Sherman in Q1 2021: 494

— 34.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 0 to Sherman

