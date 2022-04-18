(STACKER) — The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Dallas from Phoenix in Q1 2021: 596

— #14 most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from Dallas in Q1 2021: 514

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 82 to Dallas

#19. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in Dallas from San Francisco in Q1 2021: 610

— #28 most common destination from San Francisco

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Dallas in Q1 2021: 171

— 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 439 to Dallas

#18. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from McAllen in Q1 2021: 627

— #4 (tie) most common destination from McAllen

– Started a new job in McAllen from Dallas in Q1 2021: 459

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 168 to Dallas

#17. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from Beaumont in Q1 2021: 634

— #3 most common destination from Beaumont

– Started a new job in Beaumont from Dallas in Q1 2021: 422

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 212 to Dallas

#16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Dallas from Atlanta in Q1 2021: 721

— #16 most common destination from Atlanta

– Started a new job in Atlanta from Dallas in Q1 2021: 626

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 95 to Dallas

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Started a new job in Dallas from Miami in Q1 2021: 755

— #20 most common destination from Miami

– Started a new job in Miami from Dallas in Q1 2021: 446

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 309 to Dallas

#14. Sherman-Denison, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from Sherman in Q1 2021: 880

— #1 most common destination from Sherman

– Started a new job in Sherman from Dallas in Q1 2021: 915

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 35 to Sherman

#13. Longview, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from Longview in Q1 2021: 887

— #2 most common destination from Longview

– Started a new job in Longview from Dallas in Q1 2021: 855

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 32 to Dallas

#12. Killeen-Temple, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from Killeen in Q1 2021: 888

— #2 most common destination from Killeen

– Started a new job in Killeen from Dallas in Q1 2021: 879

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to Dallas

#11. Lubbock, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from Lubbock in Q1 2021: 914

— #3 most common destination from Lubbock

– Started a new job in Lubbock from Dallas in Q1 2021: 670

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 244 to Dallas

#10. Waco, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from Waco in Q1 2021: 1,023

— #2 most common destination from Waco

– Started a new job in Waco from Dallas in Q1 2021: 1,011

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 12 to Dallas

#9. Tyler, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from Tyler in Q1 2021: 1,157

— #2 most common destination from Tyler

– Started a new job in Tyler from Dallas in Q1 2021: 1,180

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 23 to Tyler

#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Dallas from Chicago in Q1 2021: 1,157

— #15 most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from Dallas in Q1 2021: 557

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 600 to Dallas

#7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Dallas from New York in Q1 2021: 1,278

— #20 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Dallas in Q1 2021: 668

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 610 to Dallas

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Dallas from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 1,356

— #15 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Dallas in Q1 2021: 612

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 744 to Dallas

#5. El Paso, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from El Paso in Q1 2021: 1,727

— #2 most common destination from El Paso

– Started a new job in El Paso from Dallas in Q1 2021: 1,375

— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 352 to Dallas

#4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from San Antonio in Q1 2021: 5,007

— #2 most common destination from San Antonio

– Started a new job in San Antonio from Dallas in Q1 2021: 4,947

— 7.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 60 to Dallas

#3. Non-metropolitan area(s), TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from Non in Q1 2021: 5,743

— #2 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Dallas in Q1 2021: 5,896

— 8.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 153 to Non

#2. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from Austin in Q1 2021: 7,306

— #2 most common destination from Austin

– Started a new job in Austin from Dallas in Q1 2021: 7,718

— 11.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 412 to Austin

#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas from Houston in Q1 2021: 14,223

— #2 most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from Dallas in Q1 2021: 12,903

— 18.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1,320 to Dallas

