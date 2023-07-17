DALLAS (KDAF) — Goats are making a name for themselves in the yoga world. Now they are making their way to Dallas.
Caprine vinyasa or ‘goat yoga’ originated on a farm in Oregon in 2016, and has now taken other parts of the U.S. by storm!
So we have compiled a list of different yoga events that will include some of our little goat friends.
Goat Yoga Bishop Arts – Brewed Ltd. | July 23
Brewed Ltd. will be hosting their Sunday morning Goat Yoga on the piazza at Brewed Ltd. in
Goat Yoga Frisco Fresh Market | July 30
The Frisco Fresh Market will be hosting a goat yoga event. Get there early to sign your liability waiver, you can purchase tickets online here.
Goat Yoga Bedford! | July 29
Go and get your yoga on at this goat yoga event in Bedford, TX!