Discover the latest trend of goat yoga and learn how you can join in on the fun.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Goats are making a name for themselves in the yoga world. Now they are making their way to Dallas.

Caprine vinyasa or ‘goat yoga’ originated on a farm in Oregon in 2016, and has now taken other parts of the U.S. by storm!

So we have compiled a list of different yoga events that will include some of our little goat friends.

Goat Yoga Bishop Arts – Brewed Ltd. | July 23

Brewed Ltd. will be hosting their Sunday morning Goat Yoga on the piazza at Brewed Ltd. in

Goat Yoga Frisco Fresh Market | July 30

The Frisco Fresh Market will be hosting a goat yoga event. Get there early to sign your liability waiver, you can purchase tickets online here.

Goat Yoga Bedford! | July 29

Go and get your yoga on at this goat yoga event in Bedford, TX!