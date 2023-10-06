The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A restaurant in Fort Worth has thrived on the kindness of others who walk into their restaurant due to their concept that it’s “Cool to be kind” to others.

The Taste Project is a non-profit organization that is home to the Taste Community Restaurant. Their goal is to feed, educate and bring awareness to food insecurity.

“Our mission is to feed, educate, and serve our community so they may “…taste and see the Lord is good.” Psalm 34:8. We believe everyone should have access to healthy nutritional food. Our vision is to see our community become the solution to the challenges our community faces as it relates to hunger,” the website read.

The restaurant works based on the principle of :

1) pay what you can afford,

2) pay what you would typically pay, or

3) pay what you would typically pay, plus a little extra.

The Taste Project works with One World Everybody Eats pay-what-you-can cafe network. with the hopes of providing, “a unique solution to the global issue of hunger.”

The Taste Project also offers volunteer opportunities, culinary job training programs, and so much more. For more information on the Taste Project and the Taste Community Restaurant, click here.