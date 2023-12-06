The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KFDAF)— Texans love their pets regardless, but who would have known there was some favoritism when it comes to dogs?

Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 dog owners in America to determine which breed(s) rank supreme, and their new report shows that Texans favor Bernese Mountain Dogs.

Getty Images, Bernese Mountain Dog

Australian shepherds, German shepherds, Labrador retrievers, Bernese mountain dogs, Golden retrievers, and boxers are six of America's favorite dog breeds. Ranked No. 1 is the German Shepherd, the study mentioned.

The least favorite breed in America is the Havanese. The breed ranked as the least favored breed in the majority of U.S. states, according to the study.

What's your favorite dog breed?

