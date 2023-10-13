"It’s up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!"

DALLAS (KDAF) — “No job is too big, no pup is too small!”

And the PAW Patrol cast will need your help! Ryder and his pups will be making their way to Dallas to perform at the Texas Trust CU Theatre.

“Calling all good citizens! The PAW Patrol is yelping for help as they face their greatest challenge yet. Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world. It’s up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO,” according to the Theatre in Grand Prarie.

PAW Patrol will be in town Oct. 13 through Oct. 15. For tickets and more information, click here.