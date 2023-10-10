The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — For many, when the month of October rolls around it’s officially the spooky season.

So whether you’re the type who likes to celebrate all month round or on Halloween night, you definitely want to add the Devil Back Porch to your list.

The Dallas speakeasy is boiling up some trouble with its Witch’s Brew Halloween pop-up. Prepare to be spooked on Sundays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays every week until Oct. 31

“Quench your thirst with themed cocktails that are to die for and groove to eerie tunes that will set the mood for the night,” their website continued.”The Witch’s Brew’ is your ultimate destination for a ghoulishly good time.”

The Prohibition speakeasy is located on the second floor of Saint Roccos at Trinity Groves.

