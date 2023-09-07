For those that don't win, the big cheese still has some gifts under his sleeve.

The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Child Entertainment venue, Chuck E. Cheese will be throwing 500 free birthday parties for winners.

“As the Birthday Capital of the Universe, our first Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will bring the joy of celebrating a birthday at Chuck E. Cheese to 500 lucky kids and their friends nationwide,” said Chuck E. Cheese Chief Marketing Officer Sean Gleason. “There is no better way to celebrate that one time of the year when the most kids have birthdays than by hosting a party for all of our dedicated fans and giving back the joy our birthday parties have been bringing to kids for over 45 years”

The contest for the Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will take place on September 7 at various locations around the United States and Canada in recognition of the most popular birthday on September 9.

Participating stores will have a live giveaway from 6-7:30 p.m. One fortunate winner will receive the “Ultimate Fun Party Package”. The package includes unlimited games throughout the party, a food experience, and a live birthday performance with mascot Chuck E. Cheese.

For those that don’t win, the big cheese still has some gifts under his sleeve.

“An additional five winners from every location will receive a coupon voucher for $50 off their next birthday party reservation, totaling over $300,000 in prizes. Also, to plus up the fun on this big day, attendees can enjoy a special games offer of 30 free minutes of All You Can Play fun with the purchase of 60 minutes, valid all day on Thursday, Sept. 7.”

For more information on this deal, click here.