DALLAS (KDAF) — The Legacy of Prince is back at the Arlington Music Hall on Aug. 21.

The tribute band will be recreating some of the late Prince Roger Nelson’s greatest hits. This event is open to all ages.

“The Legacy of Prince is comprised of both seasoned and accomplished musicians, dancers, and production members. Lead by Danny Allen who brings his years of experience as an actor, model, producer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, tribute artist, and world wide touring musician. Backed by Metal Matt Chapman on lead guitar who is an accomplished songwriter, guitar teacher, YouTube influencer, and touring musician,” the event read.

