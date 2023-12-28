The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — LVI, the iconic restaurant inside the downtown Statler Hotel, is throwing a party like no other.

Get ready to party like the great Gatsby at their Gatsby-inspired bash on Dec. 30, complete with games, live music, and themed food and drink.

“Join us at LVI on Saturday, December 30th for a fabulous Great Gatsby inspired Dinner. Guests will enjoy a night of casino games, live entertainment from jazz crooner Brad Ackland and more! The menu will feature dishes inspired by the jazz age and served with LVI’s signature touch. The dinner is $125 per couple, excluding tax and gratuity, and includes a complimentary glass of Champagne,” the website said.

Following the dinner, guests will get complimentary access to Waterproof, the hotel’s 19th floor lounge.

Learn more and make reservations here.