DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a cold and wet Tuesday in North Texas as parts of the region will experience some snow and rain and, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth, the northern portion of the region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory.

This will be from noon Tuesday through 12 a.m. Wednesday as slippery road conditions will be possible in the afternoon and evening of Tuesday. The weather center adds that the Wednesday morning commute could be impacted by refreezing of melted snow.

“A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the purple shaded region on the map from noon Tuesday through 12AM Wednesday. The affected area is western North Texas and the Texoma region, where minor travel impacts can be expected,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The center adds that minor travel impacts are possible in North Texas as conditions worsen north of the Red River. The minor impacts will be drivable surface roads, and slick spots on bridges and overpasses; while moderate impacts are possible as surface road conditions worsen and bridges/overpasses become slick.

“Minor travel impacts are expected today and tonight. Light slushy snow accumulation on surface streets will be minimal and mostly confined to bridges or overpasses.

“Periods of moderate to heavy snow are possible across Northwestern North Texas and along the Red River, which would create brief travel impacts. Be sure to drive slow and plan to add extra time to your commute if you have travel plans today and tonight,” NWS Fort Worth reports.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

For the latest information, please check out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.