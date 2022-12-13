DALLAS (KDAF) — Parts of the North Texas region are under a Tornado Watch through 11 a.m., the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shows most of the northern portion of the region is under the watch.

NWS Fort Worth reports conditions are favorable for severe weather including possibilities of:

A few tornadoes

Isolated damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph

Hail up to 2 inches

The center warns the public to pay close attention to the weather and to have a plan in place if a warning is issued in their area.

“A Tornado Watch is in effect for the shaded areas until 11 AM. Conditions are favorable for severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible, including hail up to 2 inches and isolated damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well. Pay close attention to the weather and have a plan if a warning is issued in your area,” NWS Fort Worth says.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Chilly weather is set to return later in the week, into the weekend with below-normal temperatures likely around North Texas.

“Chilly weather arrives later in the week. Rain may return during the upcoming weekend,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas