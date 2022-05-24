DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports parts of North Texas are under a Flood Watch, specifically counties east of I-35 and south of I-30. The watch is in effect from Tuesday morning into Wednesday night.

Rainfall amounts could range from 2-4 inches with some isolated areas receiving possibly higher amounts. “A Flood Watch is in effect for counties east of I-35 and south of I- 30 from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. Make sure to never drive through barricades or flooded roadways. Turn Around Don’t Drown!”

Impacts:

Locally heavy rainfall

Flooding may occur in low-lying, urban and poor drainage areas

Rapid rises will be possible on creeks, streams and rivers

NWS Fort Worth reminds you, “If you encounter flooded roads or water-crossings. Turn Around Don’t Drown. Never drive through barricades!”