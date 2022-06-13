DALLAS (KDAF) — If you live or are planning to spend some time east of I-35 on Monday, be aware as that area in North Texas is under a Heat Advisory according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

“A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas roughly east of I-35 today due to heat index values exceeding 105 degrees. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees across all of North and Central Texas,” the center adds.

NWS Fort Worth suggests avoiding spending too much time outdoors and ensuring you’re hydrated to counter any heat-related illnesses; “Wear light-colored and lightweight clothing. Check the back seat!”

NWS FORT WORTH

The center also shared a five-day forecast for Tuesday through Saturday. “Unseasonably hot weather will continue this week. High temperatures will generally be in the mid 90s to low 100s, with heat index values largely between 100-105 degrees. Rain-free weather will continue for the next several days, but low rain/storm chances will return to Central Texas over the weekend.”

NWS FORT WORTH