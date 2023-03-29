DALLAS(KDAF)— Everyone loves Panera Bread (silence) Well if you don’t, this new release will make you love them even more. especially if you are a health guru!

The strawberry poppyseed salad is back at Panera, along with a new southwest salad with chicken. Panera Bread is kicking off the summer with this one! Both salads will be available beginning on April 5.

The Dallas area has 6 Panera Breads and 112 in Texas.

Get your first dips and salads on March 27 if you’re a Panera Bread fan and a part of their MyPanera® members group.

“We always look to reward and bring exciting perks to our MyPanera guests, and we are thrilled to once again offer early access to a delicious new item,” said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand, and Concept Officer, Panera Bread. “We view MyPanera as an extension of the warmth we show our guests in our bakery cafes— for us, it’s about creating meaningful relationships and delivering personalized, disruptive value with every Panera experience.”

The fan-favorite Strawberry Poppyseed Salad will have romaine, chicken raised without antibiotics, mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries, pineapple, and blueberries, tossed with Panera’s poppyseed dressing and topped with roasted pecan pieces.

Are you excited? Make sure to visit a location near you